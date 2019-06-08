|
WILTON, NH
James B. Crocker, 49, beloved father, resident of Wilton, NH died on June 1, 2019 at his home. He was born in Lowell, MA on October 4, 1969, a son of Maryann (Farrington) Sanford of Milford, NH and the late James H. Crocker. Jim lived in Derry while in elementary school, later moving to Milford, NH and graduated from Milford Area Senior High, Class of 1988. Prior to moving to Wilton, he lived in Dunstable, MA with his family.
Jim started his career as a police officer in Brookline, NH and served as Chief of Police in Lyndeborough for a short time. He was employed with the Amherst Police Department from 2002 to 2018.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing the guitar.
Jim was predeceased by his father, James H. Crocker; and his step-father, Alfred H. Sanford.
Family members include his daughter, Emily R. Crocker of Portland, ME and his son, Casey H. Crocker of Dunstable, MA; his mother, Maryann Sanford of Milford, NH; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial visiting hours are on Friday, June 14th from 6:00-8:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday from 2:00-6:00 pm at his mother's home on 3 Ponemah Hill Road #12, Milford, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Brattleboro Retreat-Uniformed Service Program, 1 Anna Marsh Ln, Brattleboro, VT 05302 or Granite State Critical Incident Stress Management Team, 76 Janet Court, Manchester, NH 03103Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 8, 2019