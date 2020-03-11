|
|
James B. Lockhart, age 78, a resident of Dunstable, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of Julie E. (Haydon) Lockhart. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, March 14, from 2 to 5 PM at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Drive, Tyngsborough. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation to New England Velodrome and Sports Complex at: http://www.nevelodrome.org/. For his complete obituary, online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 31, 2020