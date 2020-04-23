|
|
of Lowell; 56
James (Jimmy) Bowers, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport MA. He was the husband of Rachel Hickey, his soulmate, with whom he shared over 22 blissful years of marriage and the father of two sons, who were his pride and joy, Jack and Nicholas Bowers.
Born and raised in Lowell, MA, he and his siblings shared many family adventures including lots of baseball and summers at Hampton Beach. He was a graduate of Austin Prep and UMASS Amherst. After being inspired by his father's ability to help others, Jim decided to follow in his father's footsteps and become an attorney. Early in his career, he worked in Essex County District Attorney Kevin Burke's Office as a Victim Witness Advocate while attending night classes at New England School of Law. After being sworn in as an attorney, he became a stellar Assistant District Attorney in the same office, forging close relationships with his colleagues that still exist today. Later, he went into private practice with his father, John (Jack) Bowers, and most recently was a partner at Manzi, Bonanno & Bowers in Methuen. Jimmy was a rare gentleman lawyer, who used his skills to connect with all types of people to zealously advocate for his clients and help the less fortunate.
Jimmy was kind, generous, intelligent, selfless and extremely funny. His favorite role was that of "dad". He was a beloved coach at the Immaculate Conception School where he spent 12 years coaching Jack, Nick, and countless players in the game of basketball and development of life skills. He also coached Jack and Nick in baseball and was thrilled to share the Cooperstown experience with his son, Nick. He continued to enjoy watching Jack and Nick play basketball at Bishop Fenwick High School and seeing Jack compete in track meets while at Stonehill College. He spent many a Sunday afternoon on Salisbury Beach playing frisbee, volleyball, football and coordinating other beach games with his sons and all the beach youth or just sharing time chatting with family and friends. He loved being home, where he enjoyed home improvement projects and working in his yard with his loving wife on weekends. He was a dedicated and loving son to his mother, Joan, whom he cared for and frequently visited. Jim had many pets in his lifetime and enjoyed taking care of them especially his dog Zoe. It is comforting to know that they were all there to greet him when he arrived in Heaven.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Hickey; his two sons Jack and Nick Bowers; his mother Joan Bowers; his siblings: John Bowers and his fiancee Sandy Baldwin of Framingham; Justin Bowers and his wife Margaret of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; Mary Anne Maines of Wellesley; Mark Bowers and his wife Beth of Westford; his sister in law, Martha Dastous and her husband David of Salisbury; his mother-in-law, Mary Hickey of Salisbury and many loving nieces and nephews.
Bowers
Due to the current health crisis, all services will be private at this time. A memorial mass for family and friends will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sweet Paws Rescue, PO Box 752, Essex, MA 01929. Arrangements are by Cataudella Funeral Home, Methuen. To send condolences, please visit www.cataudellafh.com.
View the online memorial for James (Jimmy) Bowers
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2020