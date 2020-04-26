|
of Tewksbury
James C. Fisher, age 77, retired TWA & American Airlines Ramp Service Man, and U.S. Navy Vet., passed away on April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna M. (Morris). Father of James C. Fisher, Jr. (Amy) of Dracut, Tracey L. Pare (Richard, II) of Marlborough, and Debra A. Kelleher(James F.) of Dracut. Grandfather of Ryan, Rebecca, and Shawn Fisher, Alexandria and Cody Pare, and Brady and Payton Kelleher. Brother of the late John and Lawrence Fisher.
Due to current public health circumstances, all services for James are private.
Those who wish may make a donation in his memory to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. ()
Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Attn: Fisher Family or by leaving a condolence message at his online obituary at www.farmeranddee.com
