Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Uncle and Friend
BILLERICA
James D. Fallon, age 84, beloved husband of Kathleen C. (Bradley) Fallon died Wednesday at their home with his family by his side.
He was born in Medford, March 19, 1935 a son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Lucia) Fallon was formerly of Charlestown and has been a resident of Billerica for over 60 years.
Mr. Fallon served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a former employee of Revere Sugar and a Corrections Officer for the Middlesex County Sherriff. He was also a member of the Billerica Lodge of Elks.
Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, James Fallon and his wife Anita and Gregory Fallon and his wife Patricia all of Billerica; four grandchildren, Timothy Fallon and his wife Gina, Patrick Fallon and his wife Katie, Jamie Farmer and her husband Joe and Alexis Fallon as well as five great-grandchildren, Haylee, Rory, Payton, Brianna and Travis. He was the father of the late David Fallon and brother of the late Joseph Fallon, Richard Fallon and Mildred Grady.
Of Billerica, formerly of Charlestown, June 19, James D. Fallon. Funeral Monday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 21, 2019