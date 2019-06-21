Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa Church
Billerica, MA
View Map
James D. Fallon Obituary
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Uncle and Friend

BILLERICA

James D. Fallon, age 84, beloved husband of Kathleen C. (Bradley) Fallon died Wednesday at their home with his family by his side.

He was born in Medford, March 19, 1935 a son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Lucia) Fallon was formerly of Charlestown and has been a resident of Billerica for over 60 years.

Mr. Fallon served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a former employee of Revere Sugar and a Corrections Officer for the Middlesex County Sherriff. He was also a member of the Billerica Lodge of Elks.

Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, James Fallon and his wife Anita and Gregory Fallon and his wife Patricia all of Billerica; four grandchildren, Timothy Fallon and his wife Gina, Patrick Fallon and his wife Katie, Jamie Farmer and her husband Joe and Alexis Fallon as well as five great-grandchildren, Haylee, Rory, Payton, Brianna and Travis. He was the father of the late David Fallon and brother of the late Joseph Fallon, Richard Fallon and Mildred Grady.

Fallon

Of Billerica, formerly of Charlestown, June 19, James D. Fallon. Funeral Monday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on June 21, 2019
