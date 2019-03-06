James D. Scanlon, CPA



James D. Scanlon, 74, of Lowell died on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Blaire House in Tewksbury. He was the husband and best friend for 49 years of Mary F. (Speiran) Scanlon.



Jim was born in Lowell on July 26, 1944, the son of the late James E. and Helen A. (Myron) Scanlon. He was educated in the Lowell Public School System, and graduated in 1962 from Lowell High School.



James received his B.S. in Accounting from Bentley College in 1966, after which he served in the U.S. Army as a SPEC.5 until 1969. He was a Vietnam veteran, and was stationed in Pleiku from 1967-1968. During that time, he was chosen as Soldier of The Month. He received the National Defense Service Medal, The Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He graduated from Bentley with a Masters in Taxation in 1980.



Jim worked for Pannell Kerr Forster, Boston for 28 years. He continued his career at Price Waterhouse Coopers, Boston. Later, he was the Controller at Brockway Smith, Andover before his retirement in 2013. He was a member of the MA Society of CPAs, as well as of the AICPA.



James loved his Catholic faith. He was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, Lowell. He was the former Chairman of its Finance Council and the past Head of its Counters. One of Jim's fondest memories was of his visit to Our Lady of Knock Shrine in Mayo, Ireland on August 15, 2014. James was an avid sports fan and loved all the Boston teams. He also considered himself the biggest fan of Notre Dame Football.



Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a quiet, kind, and generous man.



Besides his wife, Mary, he is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and John Dunn of Dracut, Laura and Stephen Christianson of Groton, Susan and Craig Mankiewicz of Lowell, his sisters and brother-in-law, Carol Moynihan of Methuen, Maureen Scanlon of Lowell, and Linda and William Lacey of Stoneham. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, James and Christina Dunn of Dracut, as well as Matthew and Ashley Christianson of Groton, and his nieces, nephews, and cousins.



James was the loving brother of the late Nancy E. Begley and the brother-in-law of the late Andrew Moynihan and John Begley. He was the beloved son-in-law of the late James and Margaret (Carolan)Speiran.



The family thanks Don O'Hagan, Steve Meltzer, Eddie Jaracz, Mike Garrihy, Paul Zocco, and Jack Connors for their many kindnesses. We would also like to thank the staff of the Blaire House, as well as Beacon Hospice.



SCANLON - James D. of Lowell died March 4, 2019. Visiting hours Friday. 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Saturday at 9:00 A. M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Margaret of Scotland Parish Renewal Renovation and Renewal Fund, 384 Stevens St., Lowell, MA 01851 or to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.