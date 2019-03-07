Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Parish
Lowell, MA
James D. Scanlon

James D. Scanlon

James D. Scanlon Obituary
James D. Scanlon of Lowell

James D. Scanlon of Lowell died March 4, 2019. Visiting hours Friday 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Saturday at 9:00 A. M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Margaret of Scotland Parish Renewal Renovation and Renewal Fund, 384 Stevens St., Lowell, MA 01851 or to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
