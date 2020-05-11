James Donahue Chadwick
1998 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Donahue Chadwick
of Dracut
James Donahue Chadwick, of Dracut, passed away unexpectedly, on April 22, 2020. Born in Lowell on May 21, 1998, he was the son of Michael and Maura (O'Neil) Chadwick.James spent his life in Dracut, attending the Immaculate Conception School in Lowell, before transferring to Dracut Schools. He ended his education at the Greater Lowell Technical High School. While at Greater Lowell he was able to take advantage of the co-op program, which he thoroughly enjoyed, since it only improved upon his plumbing skills. He was happily involved in Habitat for Humanity builds through the plumbing department as well. He graduated in June of 2017 and since he was already gainfully employed, he went right to work, and had goals of becoming a licensed Master Plumber. James spent most of his summers in East Falmouth at his "tiny beach house", a place that he loved and made so many memories with his summer friends. When he was not in East Falmouth, he was in Yarmouth Port, with his maternal grandparents making memories at the pond with his cousins. James loved his family, his friends, his girlfriend, and above all he loved life. His family and friends are so sad that his life was cut too short.
James' favorite past times were fishing and riding his dirt bike. He learned at an early age that fishing was a great hobby and it was something he did since he was 3 years old with his Grandfather, Ralph DelMonico, who predeceased him in 2018. One of the comforting thoughts that his family and friends are holding onto is that James will be laid to rest next to his beloved Papa at Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole.
Beloved son of Michael and Maura Chadwick of Dracut. Loving brother to Catherine of Dracut. Devoted boyfriend to Mackenzi Tauer of Dracut. Cherished grandson of Donna DelMonico of Yarmouth Port, and Ted and Maureen Chadwick of Dracut.
As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, James's family has decided that his funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Habitat for Humanity www.habitat.org.
Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 11 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved