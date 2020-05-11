James Donahue Chadwick
of Dracut
James Donahue Chadwick, of Dracut, passed away unexpectedly, on April 22, 2020. Born in Lowell on May 21, 1998, he was the son of Michael and Maura (O'Neil) Chadwick.James spent his life in Dracut, attending the Immaculate Conception School in Lowell, before transferring to Dracut Schools. He ended his education at the Greater Lowell Technical High School. While at Greater Lowell he was able to take advantage of the co-op program, which he thoroughly enjoyed, since it only improved upon his plumbing skills. He was happily involved in Habitat for Humanity builds through the plumbing department as well. He graduated in June of 2017 and since he was already gainfully employed, he went right to work, and had goals of becoming a licensed Master Plumber. James spent most of his summers in East Falmouth at his "tiny beach house", a place that he loved and made so many memories with his summer friends. When he was not in East Falmouth, he was in Yarmouth Port, with his maternal grandparents making memories at the pond with his cousins. James loved his family, his friends, his girlfriend, and above all he loved life. His family and friends are so sad that his life was cut too short.
James' favorite past times were fishing and riding his dirt bike. He learned at an early age that fishing was a great hobby and it was something he did since he was 3 years old with his Grandfather, Ralph DelMonico, who predeceased him in 2018. One of the comforting thoughts that his family and friends are holding onto is that James will be laid to rest next to his beloved Papa at Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole.
Beloved son of Michael and Maura Chadwick of Dracut. Loving brother to Catherine of Dracut. Devoted boyfriend to Mackenzi Tauer of Dracut. Cherished grandson of Donna DelMonico of Yarmouth Port, and Ted and Maureen Chadwick of Dracut.
As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, James's family has decided that his funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Habitat for Humanity www.habitat.org.
Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 11 to May 31, 2020.