MashpeeJames E. Dowling, a resident of Mashpee, MA died July 21 at the age of 76 following a courageous battle with glioblastoma. He was the husband of JoAnn (Mahoney) Dowling who survives him. They would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on September 11th.He was the son of the late James E. and Virginia A. (Sheehan) Dowling Sr. of Lowell.Jim was born and educated in Lowell graduating from St. Patrick's Grammar School, and Keith Academy class of 1961. He received his B.S. degree from St. Anselm's College in Manchester, NH, Class of 1965.He worked in the plastics industry in the U.S., Canada and Europe for more than 40 years in various sales and management positions.Jim embraced retirement enthusiastically. St Anselm's College held a special place in his heart, enjoying annual reunions with his fellow alumni. He was also involved in the Mashpee Men's Club, the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod and the Cape Cod Guang Ping Tai Ji Club.Jim was loved by his family and the friends on Cape Cod and across the U.S. that he made over the years. Friends and family were steadfast during Jim's illness sending cards, notes and making frequent calls, which buoyed his spirit and which he so appreciated.Besides his wife JoAnn, Jim is survived by his son Christopher Dowling of Merrimack, NH, daughter Carleen Bowman of Durham, NH, and grandchildren James, Emma and Samantha Dowling, also of NH. He leaves brothers Paul F. Dowling and wife Linda of Gambrills, MD; Robert J. Dowling and wife RitaAnn of Lowell, MA; sisters Judith Dowling Quinn of Dracut, MA, and Gail Rennie and husband James of Woburn, MA, as well as cousins-in-law Lisbeth and Lesley Keefe of Kingston, MA. Jim leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was also the brother of the late Michael C. Dowling of Lowell, MA.The family would like to thank the caregivers of MGH Boston, Davenport-Mugar Cancer Center/Hyannis, and Clark Cancer Center of Falmouth, with special thanks to the Mashpee Fire and Rescue Department, for their kind attention to Jim during his illness. The family would also like to recognize and offer thanks to caregiver Clive Wright for the dedication, care and comfort he provided Jim during his final months.A memorial gathering for Jim will be held at a future date.