M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
James E. "Jim" GagnÉ Obituary
of Tyngsborough; 73

TYNGSBOROUGH

James E. "Jim" Gagné, age 73, a resident of Tyngsborough for 40 years, passed away February 12, 2020 at Lowell General surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. For 42 years, he was the beloved husband of Debra (Soucy) Gagné.

He was born in Lowell, son of the late Eli and Yvonne (Faucher) Gagné.

Prior to his retirement, he was the proprietor of Liberty Roofing for many years.

Jim enjoyed collecting coins and antique model cars, and bowling.

Besides his wife, Debra, he is survived by his son, James E. Gagne, Jr.; two daughters, Carrie-Ann Roy and Cheryl Annis, all of Tyngsborough; four grandchildren, Kendrah, Austin, Sydney and Corinne; a sister and brother-in-law, Lauretta and Paul Laurent of Dracut; also many nieces, nephews and cousins; and close friends Jack and Rose McGarry and Jerry Landry. Also his best friend, Cody the dog. He was pre-deceased by his twin brother Gerard "Jerry" Gagne, Beverly Gauthier, Frederick and Gary Gagne.

Gagné

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation and service at the M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. A prayer service will take place to conclude visitation. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Please see online memorial at www.LaurinFuneralHome.com.



View the online memorial for James E. "Jim" Gagné
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2020
