of Tewksbury, formerly of Billerica
On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, James E. Hamilton, beloved husband of Maria (DiPietro) Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 61.
Jim was born on August 15, 1959 in Somerville, MA to Richard and Dorothy (Phillips) Hamilton.
He was raised in Billerica, MA and attended Billerica Memorial High School where he met his wife Maria. They married on June 12, 1981 and had two sons, James and Brian, whom they raised in Tewksbury, MA.
Jim liked nothing more than to spend time with his family and friends. He was an avid sports enthusiast, having played football and excelled in baseball during his school years. Jim supported his community by coaching Tewksbury Youth Football, Baseball and Basketball. His sons will always have the cherished memories of their dad sharing his time and love of sports with them.
Jim had a love for the outdoors. He loved spending time by his campsite fire or going for a ride on his boat. Over the past 14 years, he and Maria spent their summers at Country Shore Campground, creating lifelong friendships there. He truly loved his Campground family.
Jim also had a love for traveling, and always looked forward to the next cruise they would go on with their Tewksbury friends. Jim will be remembered for his quick wit, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Besides his wife and father, Jim is survived by his sons, James Hamilton of Lowell and Brian Hamilton and his wife Leslie of North Billerica. He also leaves behind his two cherished grandchildren, Bruce and Theresa. Jim is also survived by his brothers, Richard Hamilton, John (Jackie) Hamilton and his wife Susan, Paul Hamilton and his wife Loretta, and his sister, Jeanne Burl. He leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica, MA. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the James Hamilton Sportsmanship Scholarship Fund, and mailed to Enterprise Bank, Attention: James Hamilton Scholarship Fund, 223 Boston Rd., N Billerica, MA 01862. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for James E. Hamilton