Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Keddie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Keddie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Keddie Obituary
of Naples, FL

James E. Keddie, 90, of Naples, FL, passed away on June 30, 2019. James was born January 5, 1929, to the late James and Annabelle (nee Lorigan) Keddie of Lowell, MA.

After 16 years in Engineering with GE and Raytheon, he taught Drafting at Greater Lawrence and Greater Lowell Tech. He retired in in 1985.

Jim served 12 years in the Naval Reserve during the Korean War. He enjoyed traveling, boating, golf, and quilting and his grand and great-grandchildren. Jim enjoyed 53 summers at Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. Jim held Memberships in NEA and the Elks Lodge.

Jim was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Jane (nee White) Keddie. He is survived by son James "Jay" of Derry, NH; daughter Jill (Mark) Seitz of Naples, FL; brothers Charles of Methuen, MA and Kenneth (Gwen) of Tyngsboro, MA; sisters Phyllis Rice and Linda (William) Gianoulis of Naples, FL; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews.

Jim will be missed by all who knew him.

Keddie

A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 6:00 pm, at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, in Naples, FL.

Online condolences may be offered at www.FullerNaples.com.



View the online memorial for James E. Keddie
Published in Lowell Sun on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now