...Stadium Market Basket Employee
TEWKSBURY
Jimmy MacDonald, age 55, a colorful and beloved lifelong resident of the Tewksbury Community, died peacefully in the loving care of his family and hospice, at his family home, Wednesday, May 27. Son of the late Harold William and Mary Ellen (Canty) MacDonald; he leaves a sister, best friend and lifelong caregiver, MaryEllen Nobrega with whom he resided; his former brother-in-law, Gerald "Jerry" Nobrega of Lowell; his sister-in-law, Teresa (Delisle) MacDonald of Lowell; nieces and nephews, David MacDonald and his wife Keri (Perkins), Courtney Nobrega, Justin Nobrega, and Kiana Nobrega all of Tewksbury; grandnieces and nephew, Emmit, Kallie, and Kaisly; was predeceased by his mom, dad, and brother, Harold MacDonald; and his aunts and uncles, Kathleen "Kay" and Jack Silkes, Jean and Jim Canty; and aunts and uncles of the MacDonald family.
ARRANGEMENTS
With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and limited numbers, Visiting hours are Sunday, May 31, from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral will begin Monday, June 1, at 10:30 from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial will follow at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jimmy's name to All Care Adult Day Health, 20 Sheila Ave., No. Chelmsford, MA 01863 are encouraged. For E-condolences visit: www.legacy.com For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for James E. MacDonald
TEWKSBURY
Jimmy MacDonald, age 55, a colorful and beloved lifelong resident of the Tewksbury Community, died peacefully in the loving care of his family and hospice, at his family home, Wednesday, May 27. Son of the late Harold William and Mary Ellen (Canty) MacDonald; he leaves a sister, best friend and lifelong caregiver, MaryEllen Nobrega with whom he resided; his former brother-in-law, Gerald "Jerry" Nobrega of Lowell; his sister-in-law, Teresa (Delisle) MacDonald of Lowell; nieces and nephews, David MacDonald and his wife Keri (Perkins), Courtney Nobrega, Justin Nobrega, and Kiana Nobrega all of Tewksbury; grandnieces and nephew, Emmit, Kallie, and Kaisly; was predeceased by his mom, dad, and brother, Harold MacDonald; and his aunts and uncles, Kathleen "Kay" and Jack Silkes, Jean and Jim Canty; and aunts and uncles of the MacDonald family.
ARRANGEMENTS
With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and limited numbers, Visiting hours are Sunday, May 31, from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral will begin Monday, June 1, at 10:30 from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial will follow at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jimmy's name to All Care Adult Day Health, 20 Sheila Ave., No. Chelmsford, MA 01863 are encouraged. For E-condolences visit: www.legacy.com For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for James E. MacDonald
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 30, 2020.