James E. McAvinew Jr.
long-time Westford, MA resident
James E. McAvinew Jr., a long-time Westford, MA resident and avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, died April 18, 2019 at House in Lincoln, MA.
Jim was born on June 25, 1946 in NYC to Margaret S. (Curley) and James E. McAvinew.
During the winter of 1947- 48, the family, which included older brother Tom, moved to Westford.
Jim attended Westford schools, and in 1965 married Charlotte Sanders of Chelmsford.
They had five children together and then divorced after 10 years. In 1975 he moved to Estherville, IA, continuing his career as a long distance truck driver. There he met Teresa Zachary with whom he had two sons. They separated after a few years and in 1995 he moved back east, married Judith Conner and settled into Westford until becoming a resident of the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton, MA in 2016.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joe and infant son John. He is survived by his brother Tom (Karen) of Erie, CO, sister Barbara Linnemann (Richard) of Middletown, CT, sister Mary Bowles of Newbury, VT, wife Judy Connor of Tyngsboro, MA, daughter Donna Davis (Gerald) of Ossipee, NH, daughter Susan Anderson, daughter Carol McAvinew (Russell Graham), son James III (Carolyn), all of Lowell, MA, son Robert of Shreveport, LA, son Bryce of Waterloo, IA, 17 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
At a date to be determined, there will be a gathering this summer at the family plot for a graveside service and interment of Jim's cremains next to his infant son John, per his wishes, at the Fairview Cemetery in Westford. A local reception for family and friends will follow.
Sincere thanks go out to the staff of the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley and Care Dimension Hospice House for Jim's care. Donations are suggested for the Family Fund at , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 16, 2019