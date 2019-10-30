|
|
Devoted Family Man
Retired Captain, Lowell Fire Department
LOWELL
Retired Fire Captain James E. "Jim" McLaughlin Sr., of Lowell, died unexpectedly October 26, 2019, in Lawrence, aged 69 years.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island on May 23, 1950, he was the son of the late Joseph D. and Margaret A. (Geary) McLaughlin. He received his early education at the St. Margaret and Daley grammar schools in Lowell. Jim was a Boy Officer at Lowell High School, and after graduating with the class of 1968, he went on to earn dual Bachelor's Degrees in Sociology and Education at St. Francis College in Maine.
Jim's whole life centered around his family, the Fire Department, and the beach. He followed in his father's footsteps and served on the Lowell Fire Department for 25 years, retiring as Fire Captain in 1994. He was honored with the "Firefighter of the Year" award in 1975, and relished in the fact that he was one of the first EMT's to serve with the Department. He was an avid runner, and had a true "Irish" sense of humor. He also enjoyed playing poker and socializing.
He is survived by Patricia M. (Redding) McLaughlin; seven children, James E. McLaughlin Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Arizona, Jennifer A. McLaughlin of North Carolina, and Heidi K. Souza, Erin M. McLaughlin, Amanda M. McLaughlin, Sean P. McLaughlin, and Timothy R. McLaughlin, all of Lowell; six grandchildren, Kayla M. Souza, Haley K. Souza, Cody J. Souza, Alyssa B. Souza, Victoria M. Scaffardi, and Juliana S. Barrett; three sisters, Margaret M. Shepard and her husband William of Dracut, Carol A. McLaughlin-Gray and her husband Peter Gray of Florida, and Mary C. McLaughlin of Lowell; a brother, John F. McLaughlin of Weymouth, and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late William J. McLaughlin.
McLaughlin
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell, on Friday from 4:30 to 7:30 PM. His funeral will be held from the funeral home on Saturday at 9 AM, followed by his Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Stevens St., Lowell, at 10 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by check to: The Lowell Firefighter's Scholarship Fund, in memory of Captain James E. McLaughlin, and mailed to IAFF Local 853, P.O. Box 0991, Lowell, MA 01853-0991. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 30, 2019