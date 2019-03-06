James Edward Chisholm

loving husband, father, grandfather, brother



TYNGSBORO - James Edward Chisholm, beloved husband of Mary Frances (O'Neill) Chisholm, passed away at his Tyngsboro residence on Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 69.



Born in Lowell on July 30, 1949, he was a son of the late William and Esther (Donlan) Chisholm.



Jim attended Saint Michael School, and graduated from Keith Academy in 1967, he then went on to Lowell State College where he graduated in 1972.



Prior to his retirement Jim was employed as the administrative assistant to the Clerk of Courts at the Concord District Court, where he served for 33 years.



He was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling, skiing and crossword puzzles. Jim was a member of the East End Club, where he was Man of the Year in 1984.



Surviving him besides his wife Mary Fran, with whom he would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 30th, are a son and daughter in law, Jonathan and Courtney Chisholm of Tyngsboro; a daughter Allison Chisholm of Westborough; two grandchildren, Jack and Charlie Chisholm of Tyngsboro; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Kathleen Chisholm of Westford, William and Patricia Chisholm of Westfield; nephews and nieces Tim, Pete, Kim, and Dan; Friends, George and Judy Bugler, Karen and Barry Ware, Larry and Ellen Valcourt, and many more; He also leaves extended family within the Mulholland, Chisholm and O'Neill families, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Jim's family would like to express their gratitude to Drs. Anamur, Pickul, Ardman and also Nancy Bettez for the care given to him during his illness.



CHISHOLM - Relatives and friends are invited to Jim's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street from 4 until 8 PM on Thursday. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10:00 AM in Saint Michael Church. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Lowell General Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01954-9987. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary