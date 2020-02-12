|
formerly of Lowell; 61
MERRIMACK
James "Jim" F. Michaud, age 61, of Merrimack passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 surrounded by his family at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, MA. He was born in Lowell, MA on January 28th, 1959 to the late Roland and Margaret (MacDonald) Michaud. He was raised in Lowell and was a graduate of the University of Lowell, where he had a very successful collegiate baseball career.
During his high school and college years, Jim worked with his parents, Rollie and Peg, helping to operate and maintain "Rollie's Market" on Dalton Road in Chelmsford, MA. Jim worked for the Internal Revenue Service for over 30 years, retiring in 2018. He loved coaching his boys in various sports, and enjoyed spending summers at Moody Beach, ME. When Jim wasn't devoting time to his family, he enjoyed spending time with friends at the Dom Polski Club in Lowell, often bartending and catering events.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Nancy Michaud; three sons: Daniel, Timothy (fiance Meagan McCormick), and Andrew; three siblings: Michael Michaud and his wife Janice of Tuftonboro, NH, Maureen Newton and her husband David of Nashua, NH, and Mary Cooney and her husband Michael of Chelmsford, MA; a sister-in-law, Judy Mangan and her husband Kerry, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours and a celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott (2200 Southwood Dr., Nashua, NH) on
2/13/2020 from 4pm to 8pm. Friends and family are kindly invited to drop in at your convenience.
For those who wish, donations in Jim's memory can be made to a .
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 12, 2020