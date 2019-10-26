|
|
of Dracut; 81
DRACUT
James F. Molloy, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019 at his home in Dracut, surrounded by his loving children. He was the husband of the late Florence (Baldwin) Molloy, with whom he had shared 54 years of marriage.
Born in Quincy, MA on March 5, 1938, he was a son of the late Louis F. and Anna (Bateman) Molloy. James graduated from Dorchester High School, and then went on to serve in the United States Air Force, and met his beloved wife at Hanscom Air Force Base. He then worked for Firestone, and finally retired from Central Parking in Lowell.
To all who knew him, James was someone who was always good for a laugh, or the occasional Irish jig. He loved his scaly caps and his Irish heritage, but above all else, James loved his family. He was a loving father and an endlessly devoted grandfather. Lovingly referred to as "Grump", James was sure to be at every function and sporting event his grandchildren were involved in. Family was the most important thing to him, and the memories he made spending time with them will never fade. He wanted nothing more than to see his family happy and was sure to tell them: "Don't ever lose your smile".
Surviving James are his two daughters, Kathleen Carney St. Martin and her husband Robert of Dracut, and Kelly Albert and her husband Jeff of Nashua; his two sisters, Patricia Driscoll and her husband Frank of Dorchester, and Elaine Mills of Easton; his five beloved grandchildren, Brooke, Brenna, Noelle, Lindsay, and Jimmy, and one special great-granddaughter on the way, as well as many other relatives and friends.
James' family would like to thank Merrimack Valley Hospice for their support during this difficult time. They would especially like to thank Rebecca Clementi, who raised James' spirits, and made his last days easier and filled with positivity.
Molloy
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Monday, October 28 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 29 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for James F. Molloy
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 26, 2019