Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Molloy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Molloy


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Molloy Obituary
of Dracut; 81

DRACUT

James F. Molloy, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019 at his home in Dracut, surrounded by his loving children. He was the husband of the late Florence (Baldwin) Molloy, with whom he had shared 54 years of marriage.

Born in Quincy, MA on March 5, 1938, he was a son of the late Louis F. and Anna (Bateman) Molloy. James graduated from Dorchester High School, and then went on to serve in the United States Air Force, and met his beloved wife at Hanscom Air Force Base. He then worked for Firestone, and finally retired from Central Parking in Lowell.

To all who knew him, James was someone who was always good for a laugh, or the occasional Irish jig. He loved his scaly caps and his Irish heritage, but above all else, James loved his family. He was a loving father and an endlessly devoted grandfather. Lovingly referred to as "Grump", James was sure to be at every function and sporting event his grandchildren were involved in. Family was the most important thing to him, and the memories he made spending time with them will never fade. He wanted nothing more than to see his family happy and was sure to tell them: "Don't ever lose your smile".

Surviving James are his two daughters, Kathleen Carney St. Martin and her husband Robert of Dracut, and Kelly Albert and her husband Jeff of Nashua; his two sisters, Patricia Driscoll and her husband Frank of Dorchester, and Elaine Mills of Easton; his five beloved grandchildren, Brooke, Brenna, Noelle, Lindsay, and Jimmy, and one special great-granddaughter on the way, as well as many other relatives and friends.

James' family would like to thank Merrimack Valley Hospice for their support during this difficult time. They would especially like to thank Rebecca Clementi, who raised James' spirits, and made his last days easier and filled with positivity.

Molloy

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Monday, October 28 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 29 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for James F. Molloy
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now