James Francis McCarthy

of Lowell



LOWELL - James Francis McCarthy, 55, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Molly M. (Brown) McCarthy, with whom he would have celebrated their 3 year wedding anniversary September 2019.



He was born in Arlington, MA on June 21, 1963 and was a son of the late Francis A. McCarthy and the late Mary Ellen (Curtin) McCarthy. He was raised in Newton, where he attended the area schools, graduating from Newton North High School with the class of 1981.



Mr. McCarthy enlisted with the United States Army serving 16 years until his honorable discharge. Once he returned home, he went back to school at New Hampshire Technical Institute earning an associates degree in nursing, he furthered his education at St. Joseph's College, graduating with a bachelors degree in nursing.



James started his nursing career in 1993, working within the Traveling Nurses Program, which brought him and his family all over the country including Alaska and Colorado, amongst many other locations throughout his lengthy career. He was currently employed as a Nurse at Lowell General Hospital for the past 5 years.



James was a long standing member of the Boy Scouts of America where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout with a Vigil Honor in the Order of the Arrow. He was an avid outdoorsman throughout his entire life and some of his fondest memories were spent at the family home in Maine. He also enjoyed traveling, including his recent family trip to Ireland. More than anything, his family meant the world to him.



In addition to his wife, Molly McCarthy of Lowell, he is survived by his children, Ryan McCarthy currently serving as an EOD Technician with the United States Navy, Kelsey McCarthy of Somerville, Chloe Brown of Lowell, Kaitlin McCarthy of Somerville, Sean McCarthy of Groton and Kolleen McCarthy of Groton. He is also survived by his siblings, Ellen McCarthy of Reading, Joseph McCarthy of Natick, Paul McCarthy (Police Officer with the City of Chelsea) of Middleton, Michael McCarthy and his wife, Deborah of Marlborough, and Eileen Clark and her husband, Dennis of Templeton; Molly's parents, Mary Jo Brown and David Demers of Lowell; and many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law. He is also survived by Kathleen M. McCarthy of Groton.



He was also a grandson of the late Mary and Joe Curtin, and son of the late Frank and Mary McCarthy. He was also predeceased by his aunt, the late Helen Anne Stavro and his uncle the late Thomas Curtin.



MCCARTHY - YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 3 UNTIL 8 PM, ON THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019. ON FRIDAY, HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 10 AM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK STREET, LOWELL AT 11 AM. BURIAL IN LOWELL CEMETERY. THE FAMILY ENCOURAGES FLORAL ARRANGEMENTS TO BE SENT FOR HIS FUNERAL OR MEMORIAL DONATIONS IN HIS NAME CAN BE MADE TO CAMP RESOLUTE ALUMNI ASSOCIATION, PLEASE VISIT http://mayflowerbsa.doubleknot.com/donate/memorial-tribute-fund-2019/2472474 TO SEND DONATIONS. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary