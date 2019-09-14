|
of Tyngsboro, formerly of Arlington
Tyngsboro
James G. Liacopulos, 88, of Tyngsboro, formerly of Arlington, died Sept. 11 at D'Youville Manor in Lowell following a long period of declining health. He was the husband of Penelope (Screpetis) who died on Nov. 27, 2018.
Born on June 25, 1931 in Brookline, he was the youngest of nine children to George and Eugenia (Klapes) Liacopulos.
Jimmy was raised in Brookline and was a graduate of Brookline High School Class of 1949.
After getting married in 1959 he moved to Arlington where he resided until moving to Tyngsboro in 2006.
He had a long career in banking for 40 years, employed by the former Arlington Five Cent Savings Bank where he held many positions including Branch Manager, Assistant Treasurer and Auditor.
Jimmy was proud of his Greek heritage and enjoyed attending Greek dances and festivals as well as entertaining family and friends. He especially loved vacationing with his family at Old Orchard Beach and Ocean City, MD.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Jamie Gagnon of Lowell and his greatest joy, granddaughter, April Gagnon of Lowell.
He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Patricia Liacopulos of Marlboro, Georgia Xiggores of Dracut, brother-in-law Nicholas Lambrou of Arlington as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also the father of the late Eugenia "Jeannie" Liacopulos who died in 2001, brother of Peter, Charlie, Steven, John Liacopulos, Frances Lambrou, Bessie Annas, Eva Bilikas and Virginia Rallis.
The family would like to thank D'Youville Manor and Merrimack Valley Hospice for their wonderful care.
James G. Liacopulos, 88, of Tyngsboro, formerly of Arlington. Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, September 16th, from 9-10:30AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. His funeral service will follow at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Mammoth Road, Dracut at 11AM. His burial will follow in the Westlawn I Cemetery, Lowell. Donations may be made in James memory to: , Massachusetts/ New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA. 02452 or to Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Mammoth Road, Dracut, 01826. To leave a condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 14, 2019