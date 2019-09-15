|
|
James G. Liacopulos
of Tyngsboro
James G. Liacopulos, 88, of Tyngsboro. Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, September 16th, from 9-10:30AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. His funeral service will follow at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Mammoth Road, Dracut at 11AM. His burial will follow in the Westlawn I Cemetery, Lowell. Donations may be made in James memory to: , Massachusetts/ New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA. 02452 or to Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Mammoth Road, Dracut, 01826. To leave a condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 15, 2019