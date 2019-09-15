Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
1160 Mammoth Road
Dracut, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Westlawn I Cemetery
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Liacopulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James G. Liacopulos


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James G. Liacopulos Obituary
James G. Liacopulos
of Tyngsboro

James G. Liacopulos, 88, of Tyngsboro. Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, September 16th, from 9-10:30AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. His funeral service will follow at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Mammoth Road, Dracut at 11AM. His burial will follow in the Westlawn I Cemetery, Lowell. Donations may be made in James memory to: , Massachusetts/ New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA. 02452 or to Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Mammoth Road, Dracut, 01826. To leave a condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now