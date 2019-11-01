|
of Fitzwilliam, NH; 65
James Harwood Guenther 65 of Fitzwilliam, NH lost his Long battle with cancer on Oct 20, 2019. Born in Plymouth, Ind. July 5 1954 to Charles Cornelius and Ruth Harwood Guenther.
The family moved shortly thereafter to Billerica, where Jim was raised. After graduating High School and moving to NH Jim earned his degree in diesel engine mechanics and made his career in the trucking industry. He spent many years as owner operator. He later earned a certificate for CNC operator and programmer at NHBB. Jim could fix anything for anyone He probably owned every tool ever invented and loaned to friends or use them to help fix thing for them. Jimmy G was very optimistic self sufficient and stubborn as the stones he built with as a favorite hobby.
Jim is survived by his wife Kathy of Fitzwillam; his twin brothers Carl of Lowell and Charles "Chuck" of Billerica. His grandson Caleb White of Florida. Brothers-in-law Glenn, Charles and Alan Marttila all of Minnesota. Sisters Barb Evans of Milford NH, and Diane O'Conner of Fitzwilliam. His Uncle Carleton, many cousins and friends from both Mass and NH. Jim is met in heaven with his parents, Stepchildren Bonnie and Harley White, niece Kerry O'Conner and aunt Lou.
We will Hold a Celebration of life and friendships on Nov. 9 from 1:00 to 5:00 at the VFW on Rte. 202 in Jaffrey, NH.
Published in Lowell Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, 2019