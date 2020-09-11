Loving Father and Grandfather
U. S. Army Vietnam War Veteran
DRACUT
James Howard "Jim" McCallion, 80, a longtime resident of Dracut, died September 3, 2020, in Lowell, after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Lowell, October 31, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph F. and Alice (Tuttle) McCallion. Jim received his early education in the Lowell school system, and graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1957. After graduation, Jim enlisted in the U. S. Army, and served with the 525th Ordnance Company, Siegelsbach Army Depot, Germany, and was honorably discharged on December 3, 1959.
After proudly serving his country, Jim enjoyed a long, successful career as a pipefitter and Master Plumber, retiring from Tewksbury State Hospital in 1999.
Jim was a former member of the William Sewall Gardner-Kilwinning Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Lowell, served as High Priest in Mount Horeb Chapter, Royal Arch Masons, and, for many years, was a dedicated Shriner with the Aleppo Temple of Boston. He was also a member of the Pawtucketville Social Club and the Centralville Sportsmen's Club. In his younger days, he was an avid hunter and also enjoyed traveling to Europe. A devoted father and grandfather, he will forever be loved and missed.
The family would like to give special thanks for the unwavering care and compassion extended to Jim by Dr. David A. Malins of Lowell, DaVita Dialysis of Salem, NH, and Real Care Transportation of Salem, NH.
He is survived by two loving daughters, Hollie Brayton of Dracut, and Jennifer Mercier and her husband Doug of Pelham, NH, and five cherished grandchildren who adored him, Meghann and Dylan Brayton of Dracut, and Tyler, Brandan, and Corey Mercier of Pelham, NH. He was the brother of the late William T. McCallion and Virginia Tavoularis.
Due to current gathering restrictions, the family held a private Funeral Service followed by Burial with Military Honors in Edson Cemetery, Lowell. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in his name to the National Kidney Foundation
, c/o Team Kidney Fundraising Support, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 (www.kidney.org/donation
). Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Jim's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
