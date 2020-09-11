1/1
James H. "Jim" McCallion
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Father and Grandfather

U. S. Army Vietnam War Veteran

DRACUT

James Howard "Jim" McCallion, 80, a longtime resident of Dracut, died September 3, 2020, in Lowell, after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Lowell, October 31, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph F. and Alice (Tuttle) McCallion. Jim received his early education in the Lowell school system, and graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1957. After graduation, Jim enlisted in the U. S. Army, and served with the 525th Ordnance Company, Siegelsbach Army Depot, Germany, and was honorably discharged on December 3, 1959.

After proudly serving his country, Jim enjoyed a long, successful career as a pipefitter and Master Plumber, retiring from Tewksbury State Hospital in 1999.

Jim was a former member of the William Sewall Gardner-Kilwinning Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Lowell, served as High Priest in Mount Horeb Chapter, Royal Arch Masons, and, for many years, was a dedicated Shriner with the Aleppo Temple of Boston. He was also a member of the Pawtucketville Social Club and the Centralville Sportsmen's Club. In his younger days, he was an avid hunter and also enjoyed traveling to Europe. A devoted father and grandfather, he will forever be loved and missed.

The family would like to give special thanks for the unwavering care and compassion extended to Jim by Dr. David A. Malins of Lowell, DaVita Dialysis of Salem, NH, and Real Care Transportation of Salem, NH.

He is survived by two loving daughters, Hollie Brayton of Dracut, and Jennifer Mercier and her husband Doug of Pelham, NH, and five cherished grandchildren who adored him, Meghann and Dylan Brayton of Dracut, and Tyler, Brandan, and Corey Mercier of Pelham, NH. He was the brother of the late William T. McCallion and Virginia Tavoularis.

Due to current gathering restrictions, the family held a private Funeral Service followed by Burial with Military Honors in Edson Cemetery, Lowell. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in his name to the National Kidney Foundation, c/o Team Kidney Fundraising Support, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 (www.kidney.org/donation). Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Jim's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for James H. "Jim" McCallion


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I worked with Jim at the old Lowell Gas Co.for a few years and kept in touch while he was working at Tewk State Hosp. RIP old friend
Sonny and Sheila Emerson
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Hollie and Jen, I’m so sorry to hear about your dad. I know he was very special to you.
Linda Bump
Linda Bump
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved