former longtime resident of Dracut
DEERFIELD, NH
James H. "Jim" Richardson, Sr., age 75, a resident of Deerfield, NH and former longtime resident of Dracut died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Patricia T. (Wood) Richardson, to whom he has been married for 55 years.
He was born in Lowell on April 15, 1944, and was the son of the late James and Janet (Forbes) Richardson. He was a graduate of Dracut High School.
Prior to his retirement, Jim was carnival showman since the age of 16 and traveled throughout New England with show's such as Lagasse Amusements and Billy Burr's Fun-O-Rama as their ride superintendent. During the off season, he was employed as a truck driver for Atlas Motor Express in Plaistow, NH.
He was a member of the New England Showmen's Association and was recently inducted into it's NESA Hall of Fame.
He loved to watch football, especially the New England Patriots and he enjoyed dancing, for which he once received the John Travolta Award.
Jim's family remembers him for always being able to put a smile on someone's face and his willingness to go out of his way to help someone in need.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, James H. Richardson, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Deerfield, NH; a daughter, Lorry Oliver and her husband Lester of Raymond, NH; three grandchildren, Joshua Oliver, Justin Oliver, and Bryan Oliver; and a sister, Theresa Kerns. He was also the father of the late Patricia Richardson, who died in 1991.
RICHARDSON
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jim's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Monday from 3 until 7 PM. His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jim's memory to the Padre Pio Foundation of American, 463 Main St., Cromwell, CT. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 13, 2020