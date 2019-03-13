James Henry Clancy Jr.

James Henry Clancy Jr., 79, of Pelham, NH, formerly of Wilmington, MA died, Sunday March 10, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.



He was married to Susanna M. Clancy with whom he celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on November 24th, this past year.



Born in Medford, he was the son of the late James H. Clancy Sr. and Jeanette (Carline) Clancy. He graduated from Woburn High School with the class of 1957.



He proudly served with the U.S. Army.



He retired from Kohl Madden Inc. of Malden in 2006.



He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.



James loved spending time with his family.



Besides his wife he is survived by his sons, Kevin Clancy and his wife Nancy of N. Chelmsford, James H. Clancy III and his wife, Nancy of Wilmington; a daughter, Kelly and her husband Michael Cogan of Townsend, MA; a brother, Thomas Clancy and his wife Alice of Merrimack, NH; nine grandchildren, Elysha Shaw and her husband Justin, James Clancy IV, Daniel Clancy, Maggie Clancy, Abby Cogan, Aidan Cogan, Kathryn Cogan, Eric Frost, and Adam Frost, and many nieces and nephews.



He was the brother of the late Anne Mahoney.



