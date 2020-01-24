|
|
James J. Campbell, Sr.
of West Newfield, ME & Lowell, MA
James J. Campbell, Sr., 86, died peacefully at his home in West Newfield, ME on January 16, 2020.
Jim was born on June 10, 1933 in Lowell, MA to the late Joseph T. and Gertrude M. (Halvorsen) Campbell.
Jim was educated in Lowell, MA and was employed at the former Courier Citizen as Plant Manager, and later at Beacon Communications both in Mass.
Jim married his soulmate and love of his life of 63 years, Shirley (Wade) Campbell and they were blessed with a daughter Jayme and James, Jr. Mr. Campbell served in the Maine State Legislature in The House of Representatives for 12 years. He was also very active within his community in West Newfield.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Campbell of West Newfield, ME; his daughter Jayme Schreinemachers and husband Mattias of West Newfield, ME; and his son, James J. Campbell, Jr. and partner Holly Flynne of Newfield, ME and many other relatives that are dear to Jim and his family.
A Celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Newfield Town Hall in Maine.
To read a complete obituary and to share online condolences with his family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com
The Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred, Maine is respectfully handling arrangements.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 24, 2020