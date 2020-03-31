|
Beloved father, grandfather,
brother, uncle and friend
PELHAM, NH
James J. Carey, 79, a long-time resident of Pelham, New Hampshire, passed away on March 24 in Jessup, Maryland, surrounded by his family.
Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, James was the son of the late Carl and Anna (MacKenzie) Carey, he was a communicant of St. Kathryn's Church in Hudson, NH.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Jim proudly served his country from 1959 until 1962.
Jim was committed to his passions. He loved traveling – across America and abroad, dog racing, and the occasional trip to the casino. A fervent Boston sports fan all his life, he could tell you anything you wanted to know about the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, or Celtics and he was always up for a game of catch. His greatest joy, though, was time spend with his family and the brightest his eyes would every light up was when asked about his grandchildren. Jim's family ignited a special type of love in him and he carried that intensity with him to his last day.
Jim was the loving husband of the late Mary B. (Graney) Carey with whom he shared 44 years of marriage. He is survived by five daughters Rosanne Adams and her husband Michael of Pasadena, MD, Julianne Mascola and her husband Andrew of Nashua, NH, Marianne Carey and her husband John Peery of Jessup, MD, Carolanne Wlodyka and her husband Nicholas of Hudson, NH and Katianne Carey of Hudson, NH, 9 grandchildren Joshua, David, and Emily Callahan, Haley and Simeon Frechette, Alexandra Mascola, Lydia Peery, Brycen Wlodyka and Samantha Adams. He was the loving brother of Barbara Oakes, Kenneth Carey, Frances DeSimone, Richard Carey and the late Carl Carey and Alice Ascolillo, and the beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews.
For health and safety concerns, a private Funeral Mass and Committal Service were held for his family. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish New Hampshire (nh.wish.org/). E-condolences are available at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – in PELHAM, NH - (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 31, 2020