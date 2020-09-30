42 YEAR USMC VETERAN
BILLERICA
James J. Murphy, age 81, beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (McCarthy) Murphy died Saturday at his home with his family by his side.
He was born in Cambridge, Sept. 1, 1939 a son of the late Harold and Mary (O'Donnell) Murphy and has been a Billerica resident since 1968.
Mr. Murphy served in the USMC and USMCR from 1956 - 1999 retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 and was also a Construction Superintendent.
He was a member of the Marine Corps League of Burlington, the Marine Corps Aviation Assn, the Military Officers Assn. 1812 Marines and the NRA.
He is survived by three sons, James Murphy Jr. and his wife Kelly Jo of Billerica, Sean Murphy and his wife Kelly of Londonderry and Colin Murphy of Billerica and father of the late Kim Murphy. He also survived by three brothers, Henry Murphy of Reading, Joseph Murphy of FL, and John Murphy of FL; one sister Mary Murphy of GA as well as five grandchildren, Caitlin, Sean Jr., Eoin, Aibhlin and Delia. He was brother of the late Harold Murphy. Also loving Brother-in-Law to Helen Van Nostrand, Kathleen McCarthy, Chester and Gail McCarthy, Patricia and James Brady, Patricia Murphy and Linda Murphy.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica on Saturday October 3, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica Per current State guidelines face coverings and social distancing will be required at all venues. Attendees are required to sign up for the Mass at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burlington Marine Corps League, PO Box 174, Burlington, MA 01803 Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for James J. Murphy Sr.