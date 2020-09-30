To the Entire Murphy Family:



Please accept my sincere condolences for your loss. I meet Jimmy many year ago when he was friends with my brother Sonny Enos. He was at our house many times and I remember what a funny and good friend he was to my brother and our family. He is one of the memories of Cambridge that I will never forget. Please know that the entire family will be in my thoughts and prayers.



Mary Lou (Enos) O'Reilly

Friend