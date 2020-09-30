1/1
James J. Murphy Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
42 YEAR USMC VETERAN

BILLERICA

James J. Murphy, age 81, beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (McCarthy) Murphy died Saturday at his home with his family by his side.

He was born in Cambridge, Sept. 1, 1939 a son of the late Harold and Mary (O'Donnell) Murphy and has been a Billerica resident since 1968.

Mr. Murphy served in the USMC and USMCR from 1956 - 1999 retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 and was also a Construction Superintendent.

He was a member of the Marine Corps League of Burlington, the Marine Corps Aviation Assn, the Military Officers Assn. 1812 Marines and the NRA.

He is survived by three sons, James Murphy Jr. and his wife Kelly Jo of Billerica, Sean Murphy and his wife Kelly of Londonderry and Colin Murphy of Billerica and father of the late Kim Murphy. He also survived by three brothers, Henry Murphy of Reading, Joseph Murphy of FL, and John Murphy of FL; one sister Mary Murphy of GA as well as five grandchildren, Caitlin, Sean Jr., Eoin, Aibhlin and Delia. He was brother of the late Harold Murphy. Also loving Brother-in-Law to Helen Van Nostrand, Kathleen McCarthy, Chester and Gail McCarthy, Patricia and James Brady, Patricia Murphy and Linda Murphy.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica on Saturday October 3, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica Per current State guidelines face coverings and social distancing will be required at all venues. Attendees are required to sign up for the Mass at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burlington Marine Corps League, PO Box 174, Burlington, MA 01803 Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for James J. Murphy Sr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Theresa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 29, 2020
Sorry to hear about Jim's passing, we were at the South Weymouth Naval Air Station for a while and then met again some years later on board the USS Constitution as part of both the 1797 Marines and the 1812 Marine detachment. I had not seen Jim in many years as I have moved, but was very sorry to hear.
richard wright
Military
September 29, 2020
To the Entire Murphy Family:

Please accept my sincere condolences for your loss. I meet Jimmy many year ago when he was friends with my brother Sonny Enos. He was at our house many times and I remember what a funny and good friend he was to my brother and our family. He is one of the memories of Cambridge that I will never forget. Please know that the entire family will be in my thoughts and prayers.

Mary Lou (Enos) O'Reilly
Mary O'Reilly
Friend
September 29, 2020
Requiescat in Pacem cor meum in aeternum amica
Dick George
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved