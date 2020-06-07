Dad,

Thank you for being the best father, role model, cheerleader, comedian, and just the best man ever. You have instilled thoughtfulness, love, respect, empathy, humor, independence, patience, and how to be kind to all, in me. I will continue your tradition of making at least one person smile every day!! I will forever be your little girl and know that you will watch over me and laugh at some of the dumb things I do while making sure I am all right. I will stay strong for you dad.

Love Always, your little girl.

Stacey Vigna

Daughter