James J. "Jim" Vigna
1945 - 2020
Tyngsboro - James J. "Jim" Vigna, age 74, a resident of Tyngsboro died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the High Pointe House in Haverhill following a brief courageous battle with lung cancer with his loving wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Charline A. (Carbonneau) Vigna.

He was born in Boston on November 25, 1945, and was the son of the late Victor and Mary (Cappeloti) Vigna. He was a graduate of Hyde Park High School in Boston.

Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was employed for many years as a product design engineer at EMD Millipore Sigma in Bedford. In his free time, Jim enjoyed car shows, woodworking, photography, barbecues, and traveling with his wife Charline. In addition to his wife; four step-daughters, Victoria, Felicia, Kayla, and Stephenie; a son Matthew Vigna; a daughter Stacey Vigna; a sister Susan Green; a half sister; a half brother; his mother-in-law, Sylvia Carbonneau; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was also known as papa Jim to Miss Gracie Laplante and Carson and Logan Gage.

VIGNA - Due to current gathering restrictions, Jim's service was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to the High Pointe Hospice House at Home Health Foundation, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 or to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St , Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for James J. "Jim" Vigna



Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Dad,
Thank you for being the best father, role model, cheerleader, comedian, and just the best man ever. You have instilled thoughtfulness, love, respect, empathy, humor, independence, patience, and how to be kind to all, in me. I will continue your tradition of making at least one person smile every day!! I will forever be your little girl and know that you will watch over me and laugh at some of the dumb things I do while making sure I am all right. I will stay strong for you dad.
Love Always, your little girl.
Stacey Vigna
Daughter
June 5, 2020
I am sorry to learn about Jim's passing. I worked with Jim back in the 80's at Millipore and appreciated his straightforwardness and helpfulness. Please accept my deepest condolences.
Paul Parise
Friend
June 5, 2020
To Charline & Family .
So sorry for your loss: Jim was an amazing man.Im so glad I got to know him,He will be greatly be missed:
Love Debby Maina
Debby Maina
Friend
June 4, 2020
Babe, I will never stop telling you how much I appreciated & am great full to have shared so many adventures with you and Victoria, Felicia, Kayla, Stephenie.
I Love you infinity
Always your Loving Wife Charline
Charline Vigna
Spouse
June 4, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Jim's passing! I have fond memories of working with him at Millipore.
Alyssa O'Mara
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Jim, you will forever be with us in Memory and in our Hearts! Love you Bunches! The MacCallum Clan❤❤❤ Darrell, Jill, Mike, & Erin
Jill MacCallum
Family
June 4, 2020
To the family of James, I am very sorry to hear of his passing, it was an unexpected loss. I have known Jim since we were kids. Even though we didn't see each other much over all those years, I always saw him as a friend as well as my cousin.
My deepest sympathy, John "Jack" Maccini
John Maccini
Family
June 4, 2020
To the family of James, Wendy and I are very sorry for your loss. I have known Jim since we were kids when our families would get together for special events. While we didn't see each other much over these many years, I always saw Jim as a friend as well as my cousin. With deepest sympathy, Wendy and Jack Maccini
John Maccini Maccini, Wellesley
John A. Maccini Maccini
Family
