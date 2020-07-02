Tyngsboro - James J. "Jim" Vigna, age 74, a resident of Tyngsboro died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the High Pointe House in Haverhill following a brief courageous battle with lung cancer with his loving wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Charline A. (Carbonneau) Vigna.
He was born in Boston on November 25, 1945, and was the son of the late Victor and Mary (Cappeloti) Vigna. He was a graduate of Hyde Park High School in Boston.
Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He was employed for many years as a product design engineer at EMD Millipore Sigma in Bedford.
In his free time, Jim enjoyed car shows, woodworking, photography, barbecues, and traveling with his wife Charline.
In addition to his wife; four step-daughters, Victoria, Felicia, Kayla, and Stephenie; a son; a daughter; a sister; a half sister; a half brother; his mother-in-law, Sylvia Carbonneau; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was also known as papa Jim to Miss Gracie Laplante and Carson and Logan Gage.
VIGNA - Due to current gathering restrictions, Jim's service was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to the High Pointe Hospice House at Home Health Foundation, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 or to the American Cancer Society
,
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.