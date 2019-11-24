|
Calling hours
View Map
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
View Map
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
ST. MARGARET'S CHURCH OF SCOTLAND
James John Fagan Sr.
1928 - 2019
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather
Lowell
James "Jim" J. Fagan Sr., 91 years old, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at High Pointe Hospice House, after a long battle with kidney disease, with his loving family by his side. James was born in Lowell, MA on August 13, 1928, the son of the late Thomas M. and Harriet (Davidson) Fagan. He attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and Lowell Public Schools. Then, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, he was a United States Veteran of World War II, and station in China for two years, with an honorable discharge. After his discharge, he married his childhood sweetheart and best friend, Mary J. "Peachie" Donnelly (Goodfield) Fagan on October 10, 1948, at the Sacred Heart Church in Lowell, MA. After that, he worked at Ford Motors Company of Boston, MA. as a foreman. Then, he was employed at the Lowell Post Office for a short period of time. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Raytheon Company, Shawsheen Plant, and at various divisions as a plating foreman for several years. Also, he was a member of IBEW Local 1505. For many years, he worked as a Warden at the John J. Shaughnessy Elementary School on Gorham Street, for the City of Lowell Election Commission Office in Lowell, MA. In his earlier years, he was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Lowell, MA. before their closing. Later, he joined St. Margaret's Parish with his wife and was a member of the Hibernian Society.
He believed his greatest accomplishments in life were his family and friends, especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling to the Cape with his wife, in the South Yarmouth area. Also, he enjoyed listening to WCAP Radio of Lowell and New England Sports, especially his Boston Red Sox in the back yard with a cooler full of "Bud". He was survived by two daughters, Donna M. (Fagan) Cox and husband Wesley W. Cox and Kathy Ann (Fagan) Kirane and her husband Joseph W. Kirane, Jr., all of Lowell, MA. His son, James "Jim" J. Fagan, Jr. and companion Susan Pellerin, both of Methuen, MA. Also, six grandchildren: Jennifer (Cox) Moore, Jacqueline (Cox) Doherty and her husband John, Justin Fagan and his wife Amy (Leslie) Fagan, Erin (Fagan) Kane and her husband David, Sarah Ann (Kirane) Wayshville and her husband Kirk, and Michael Fagan, and nine great-grandchildren: Jonathan Moore, Katlyn Moore, Hannah Doherty, Conor Doherty, Emma Fagan, Justin Fagan, William Kane, Owen Kane, and Harper Grace Wayshville. Also, several nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and he was the brother of the late Thomas Fagan, Claire (Fagan) Devine, Phyllis (Fagan) Wheaton, Francis (Fagan) Brown, William "Billy" Fagan, Marion (Fagan) Blair, and Jean (Fagan) Mara. He was the grandfather of the late Daniel "Danny" Joseph Kirane, who died on April 24, 2010 and was the father-in-law of the late Denise Marie (Sasso) Fagan who died on December 7, 2012.
James's family would like to acknowledge and extend their sincere appreciation and warm thanks to the nurses and doctors at Lowell General Hospital, and the dialysis team of Dr. Messler.
Fagan Sr.
In Haverhill, November 21, 2019, at High Pointe Hospice House. James J. Fagan Sr., 91, widower of Mary J. "Peachie" Donnelly (Goodfield) Fagan. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, MA. on MONDAY from 3 P.M. until 7 P.M. James's Funeral will begin on TUESDAY MORNING at 9 A.M. from the Funeral Home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at ST. MARGARET'S CHURCH OF SCOTLAND, 374 STEVENS STREET, LOWELL, MA. Burial will follow in ST. MARY CEMETERY, N. TEWKSBURY, MA. As an expression of sympathy, donations in James's memory may be made to the High Pointe Hospice House; Mail to: Home Health Foundation, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack Street, Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 or online at homehealthfoundation.org/donate/ or to the Lowell VA Clinic; Mail to: V.A. Boston Healthcare System, ATTN: Voluntary Service (135) 1400 Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132 (In the memo portion of the check, please include GPF 5102) or online at http://www.boston.va.gov/giving/index.asp ARRANGMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 978-459-9222. www.faymccabe.com
