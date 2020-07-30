1/1
James Joseph "Jim" Callahan
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Lowell; 77

LOWELL

James Joseph 'Jim' Callahan, 77 of Lowell, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, July 27, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the husband of Marcia A. (Early) Callahan with whom he spent the last 47 years of marriage.

He was born in Lowell on August 26, 1942 and was a son of the late John R. and the late Rita T. (Bell) Callahan. He was raised in Lowell where he attended the Immaculate Conception School and graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1960.

After graduation, James enlisted with the United States Air Force, working on the B-52 Stratofortress, as a part of the Strategic Air Command (SAC) during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1966 while holding the rank of Airman Second Class Bomb Systems Navigator.

Always known for his warmth, kindness and sense of humor, in his younger days, James was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, and later became a member of the former Sacred Heart Church. He was also a member of the Lowell Elks #87 in Lowell. For over 30 years, he was employed as a Lab Technician at Raytheon until his retirement in 2004. He enjoyed supporting the local teams and was an avid Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and Boston Celtics fan. He also enjoyed playing golf. For the past 13 years, he enjoyed spending the winters in Punta Gorda, FL with his wife, Marcia. Although he had many passions throughout his life, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, brought him the most joy.

In addition to his wife, Marcia Callahan of Lowell, he is survived by his children, Sean Callahan of Lowell, James Callahan and his wife, Valerie of Dunstable, Erin Callahan of Nashua, NH and Carragh Callahan of Lowell; his 3 beloved grandchildren, Audrey, James, and Claire, all of Dunstable; and his step daughter, Jill Boisvert and her husband, Paul and their children, Emily and Melody of Lancaster, PA

James was the oldest of 14 siblings, he is survived by, John R. Callahan, Jr. of Laconia, NH, Candice Connor of Chelmsford, Richard Callahan of Lowell, Kerry Callahan of Fort Myers, FL, Donna Tourville of Tyngsboro, Patrick Callahan of Hampton, NH, David Callahan of Laconia, NH, Diana Coates of Dracut, and Linda Regan of Pelham, NH; his stepmother, Beatrice Callahan, and his very special aunt, Lorraine Bragan both of Lowell; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was predeceased by four siblings, the late Rayma Cunha, the late Michael Callahan, the late Toni Callahan, and the late Scott Callahan.

Callahan

WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES, FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 3 - 7 P.M. ON FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2020 AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. ON SATURDAY MORNING, HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 8:30 A.M. IN THE FUNERAL HOME, FOLLOWED BY HIS COMMITTAL SERVICE AT 10 A.M AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY IN LOWELL. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for James Joseph 'Jim' Callahan

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McDonough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral
08:30 PM
McDonough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Committal
10:00 AM
ST. PATRICK CEMETERY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved