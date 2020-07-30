of Lowell; 77
James Joseph 'Jim' Callahan, 77 of Lowell, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, July 27, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the husband of Marcia A. (Early) Callahan with whom he spent the last 47 years of marriage.
He was born in Lowell on August 26, 1942 and was a son of the late John R. and the late Rita T. (Bell) Callahan. He was raised in Lowell where he attended the Immaculate Conception School and graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1960.
After graduation, James enlisted with the United States Air Force, working on the B-52 Stratofortress, as a part of the Strategic Air Command (SAC) during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1966 while holding the rank of Airman Second Class Bomb Systems Navigator.
Always known for his warmth, kindness and sense of humor, in his younger days, James was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, and later became a member of the former Sacred Heart Church. He was also a member of the Lowell Elks #87 in Lowell. For over 30 years, he was employed as a Lab Technician at Raytheon until his retirement in 2004. He enjoyed supporting the local teams and was an avid Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and Boston Celtics fan. He also enjoyed playing golf. For the past 13 years, he enjoyed spending the winters in Punta Gorda, FL with his wife, Marcia. Although he had many passions throughout his life, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, brought him the most joy.
In addition to his wife, Marcia Callahan of Lowell, he is survived by his children, Sean Callahan of Lowell, James Callahan and his wife, Valerie of Dunstable, Erin Callahan of Nashua, NH and Carragh Callahan of Lowell; his 3 beloved grandchildren, Audrey, James, and Claire, all of Dunstable; and his step daughter, Jill Boisvert and her husband, Paul and their children, Emily and Melody of Lancaster, PA
James was the oldest of 14 siblings, he is survived by, John R. Callahan, Jr. of Laconia, NH, Candice Connor of Chelmsford, Richard Callahan of Lowell, Kerry Callahan of Fort Myers, FL, Donna Tourville of Tyngsboro, Patrick Callahan of Hampton, NH, David Callahan of Laconia, NH, Diana Coates of Dracut, and Linda Regan of Pelham, NH; his stepmother, Beatrice Callahan, and his very special aunt, Lorraine Bragan both of Lowell; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was predeceased by four siblings, the late Rayma Cunha, the late Michael Callahan, the late Toni Callahan, and the late Scott Callahan.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES, FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 3 - 7 P.M. ON FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2020 AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. ON SATURDAY MORNING, HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 8:30 A.M. IN THE FUNERAL HOME, FOLLOWED BY HIS COMMITTAL SERVICE AT 10 A.M AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY IN LOWELL. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
