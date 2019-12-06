|
|
Loving Husband, Father,
Grandfather and Great-Grandfather
LOWELL
James "Jim" Karangioze, a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019, in Lowell, surrounded by family, aged 91 years. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Turcogeorge) Karangioze, with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage.
James was born on March 20, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to Agape (Bakintas) Karangioze Anastos and Nicholas Karangioze. He grew up in Somerville, and attended Somerville Schools where he was a standout Basketball player. Jim was selected All State and Second Team All-New England in 1947.
James was a devoted member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
A member of the "Greatest Generation", James forwent a full scholarship at Northeastern University to serve his country in the United States Air Force.Enlisting in 1948, Staff Sergeant Karangioze served in the Korean War, and was honorably discharged on May 11, 1952.
James was employed by the United States Post Office for over forty years, retiring in 1992, after which he and Mary enjoyed traveling and many winters at their home on sunny Clearwater Beach, Florida. Endlessly energetic and happy, he enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends, who will always remember his wonderful smile and love of family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived a daughter, Evelyn Karangioze Savage and her husband Jeffrey of Dover, NH, a son, Nicholas Karangioze and his wife Teresa and four cherished grandchildren, Alexander Karangioze and his wife Christina of Derry, NH, Nikolas Karangioze and his wife Sarah of Milford, NH, Jameson Savage of Dover, NH, and Marissa Savage of Dover, NH, and two precious great-grandchildren, Zoe Jane Karangioze and Niko James Karangioze. Also, several dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was the brother of the late Steve Karangioze,and stepson of the late William Anastos.
Karangioze
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM. His Funeral Service will be held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, on Monday at 10 AM. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment with Military Honors in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Lowell, or to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 (.) Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Jim's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 6, 2019