Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
62 Lewis Street
Lowell, MA
Interment
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
Westlawn Cemetery
Lowell, MA
James "Jim" Karangioze

James "Jim" Karangioze Obituary
James "Jim" Karangioze
of Lowell

In Lowell, December 3, 2019. James "Jim" Karangioze, 91, of Lowell. Beloved husband of Mary (Turcogeorge) Karangioze. U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM. His Funeral Service will be held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, on Monday at 10 AM. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment with Military Honors in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Lowell, or to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 (.) Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Jim's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 7, 2019
