James "Jim" Karangioze
of Lowell
In Lowell, December 3, 2019. James "Jim" Karangioze, 91, of Lowell. Beloved husband of Mary (Turcogeorge) Karangioze. U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM. His Funeral Service will be held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, on Monday at 10 AM. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment with Military Honors in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Lowell, or to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 (.) Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Jim's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 7, 2019