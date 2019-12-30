|
a longtime resident of Dracut
DRACUT
James L. Armstrong, age 92, a longtime resident of Dracut died Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband for over 30 years of the late Lillian Woodberry, who died in 1988.
He was born in Wilson, NC on November 29, 1927, and was a son of the late David and Katie Mae Williams.
James proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years by Raytheon Company in South Lowell.
James enjoyed going to the dog and horse tracks, but above all he enjoyed spending time in the company of his loving family, especially his adoring grandchildren.
"My grandfather was an amazing man, he lived such an incredible life. War, love, loss, bigotry, understanding, and family. He not only raised his own children, helped raise their children, but even helped raise his great grandchildren. Made friends in the underground, ran with a bad crowd, and was respected by so many there. All of that and he was still loved by people of all walks of life, this man was charismatic, full of life, and so full of that spunky spirit of youth that made so many adore him. I love my grandfather, I love everything he taught me, the way he showed me that I am so capable of doing anything, just by how even after beating cancer multiple times, he still had the energy to drive and take care of his family. He always helped me whenever I would ask him, he would always give if he had, and would always make sure that we all knew we were loved. He was brilliant, this was shown by his use of numbers, so amazing was his mind. Some of my best memories of my grandfather where him driving around in the car with me, stopping and cashing my check, then we would go to top donut and get sausage, egg, and cheese on croissants. We would sit and talk about life and the things he has seen, the stories where not always new, but they were always amazing. From smoking weed in the war, driving trucks, and even hanging out with bikers. A man to truly be remembered and to be celebrated, I love you grandpa, I will always keep you in my heart, and I will never let you leave from my soul."
He is survived by three sons, Daniel Milnes and his wife Nancy of Dracut, Jozev McAskill and his husband Jaze of Lynn, and James Woodberry and his companion Lauren Coakley of Tyngsboro; three daughters, Felica Ehigiator of Nashua, NH, Phyllis Petros and her husband John of Dracut, and Katie Woodberry and her companion Steve McVey of Lowell; seventeen grandchildren, Larry Ehigiator and his wife Aquila, James Vizcarrondo, Lesa Vizcarrondo, Katie Vizcarrondo, Lily Woodberry, Kristina Nieves and her husband Luis, Kassandra Woodberry, Layla Woodberry, Benjamin Woodberry, Lisa Stirk, William Milnes Jr., Sherry Giblin, Bonnie Scipione, Jessica Motard, John Petros, Jr., Jacob Petros, and Victoria Petros; twenty one great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Ruby McDougal, Lilliemae Williams, Frances Simmons, and Christine Williams, all of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the father of the late Anthony Armstrong and William Milnes and the brother of the late Floyd Williams, Annielee Tune, and Mandy Bagley.
ARMSTRONG
Relatives and friends are invited to attend James' Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Church in Chelmsford. Burial in Edson Cemetery in Lowell. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 30, 2019