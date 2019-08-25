|
|
Well known retired District Court Judge
The Honorable James M. Geary Jr., age 83, a retired Middlesex and Essex County District Court Judge, formerly of Lowell and Chelmsford, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, at his home in Matunuck, Rhode Island with his loving family by his side.
He was appointed as a District Court Judge for Middlesex and Essex Counties on April 11, 1995 at the Ayer District Court. He retired in 2006 after a highly distinguished career on the Bench. Following his retirement, he lived in Matunuck with his beloved wife of 54 years, Marie Robinson Geary.
Born in Lowell on April 11, 1936, the son of the late James M. Geary and the late Catherine Novak Geary, he was the brother of the late Robert J. Geary. He was a member of St. Patrick Parish. Judge Geary graduated from Lowell High School in 1953. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1953 until 1957 as a Communications Specialist. Judge Geary graduated from Providence College in 1961 and Boston University Law School in 1964.
Judge Geary's career in the law encompassed many different facets of the profession. He served as an FBI Special Agent in the Atlanta and New York City offices from 1964 until 1967.
In 1968, he opened a private practice in Chelmsford. He worked as an Assistant District Attorney for Middlesex County, as Town Counsel for the town of Tyngsboro, as Counsel for the Chelmsford Housing Authority, and as Counsel for several Greater Lowell Housing Authorities. He served his community until his appointment to the Bench in 1995.
Active in many civic and charitable organizations, Judge Geary was a former trustee of D'Youville Manor and the Middlesex Community College Foundation. He was a former member of the Vesper Country Club.
In addition to his wife Marie, Judge Geary is survived by his four beloved children: Gretchen Geary Suarez and her husband Miguel Suarez of Dorchester, MA, Rachel M. Geary and her husband Lee Feekins of Kyiv, Ukraine, Kathleen M. Geary and her partner David Lockesmith of Petersham, MA, and James M. Geary III and his wife Christine Reilly of Matunuck, RI, and three grandchildren: Bo Daniel Feekins, Sebastian Geary Suarez, and Georgia Fae Feekins. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Margaret Gray Geary of Chelmsford, as well as many loving extended family members.
GEARY
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in Lowell from 3 to 7 P.M. Monday. His funeral will take place Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in Lowell followed by his burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. E-Condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing, may make contributions in his memory to Habitat for Humanity: habitat.org or Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-3543. Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. – (978)458-8768.
View the online memorial for THE HONORABLE JAMES M. GEARY JR.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2019