Judge James M. Geary
In Lowell, August 27, at St. Patrick's Church, Judge James M. Geary, retired District Court Judge of Middlesex and Essex counties. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in Lowell from 3 to 7 P.M. Monday. His funeral will take place Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in Lowell followed by his burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell.
E-Condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing, may make contributions in his memory to Habitat for Humanity: habitat.org or Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-3543. Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. - (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 26, 2019