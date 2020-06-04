Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather
TEWKSBURY
James Michael Giblin, age 74, a lifelong Massachusetts resident, most recently residing in Tewksbury MA, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on Saturday, May 23, 2020 following his valiant fight against cancer. Born in Boston, MA on February 15, 1946, James was the son of the late James Giblin and Rose (Conway-Coffey) Giblin. He grew up in Watertown, MA and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Cambridge. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for four years at several U.S. airbases during the Vietnam War era. Following an honorable discharge, James was an employee of Pitney Bowes and Digital Equipment Corp. over his working career. In more recent years, he worked with his two brothers, Joe and John, in their transportation logistics companies. James is survived by his wife of 19 years Phyllis (Civiletto) Giblin, his first wife Nancy Giblin and their three children; Michael and his wife Ginette (Bishop), of Billerica, MA , Megan (Giblin) Mrozowski and her husband William, of Lowell, and Katie (Giblin) Murphy and her husband Ben of Lowell. He adored his grandsons James Michael, Brendan, Ryan, Jake and the late Liam Giblin. James is also survived by his two brothers, Joseph and his wife Mary of Cherry Hill, NJ, and John and his wife Christine of Plymouth, MA. He was predeceased by his sisters Geraldine Britner and Sheila Deppner. James had many loving nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved dearly in his own special way. James was very active in a retreat organization, Handicapped Encounter Christ (HEC) in NY and Boston, where he had many, many lifelong, devoted friends. James also was a long-time friend of Bill W., devoted to those he met and served every day of his life. He loved taking trips to his beloved Ireland, was an avid golfer, loved to always tease and joke around, but above all, enjoyed precious time with his children and four grandsons.
We are all grateful for the times spent with our dear Dad, Gramps, James, Jim, Jimmy, Gibby. Due to the COVID restrictions, there will be a family service for the immediate family only. In about two months, once COVID restrictions are hopefully lifted, there will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service where all his family and friends will be invited to attend and share about the life of James. Donations in James' memory can be made to the HEC Community at the following address: Wellspring19, Inc., PO Box 8611, Pelham NY 10803; please indicate 'HEC' in the memo section of your donation; or feel free to donate to your favorite charity.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE
FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS
978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com
View the online memorial for James M. Giblin
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.