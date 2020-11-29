1/1
James M. O'Hare
Newtonville

James M. O'Hare, 79, of Newtonville, MA passed away on November 20th, 6 years after receiving the gift of a lung transplant.

Jim was born in Lowell, MA to Thomas and Anna (Bradley) O'Hare. After graduating from Lowell High in 1959 he went on to study at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and graduated in 1963.

After graduation he worked briefly in Connecticut before starting his career in real estate in Boston. He began his work in residential real estate and sales before transitioning to residential development. Before retiring he led a number of Boston area commercial real estate projects at Vazza Associates.

Jim met his wife Claudia when he rented her first apartment to her. They started their life together in Boston and lived in Hingham before settling in Duxbury to raise their family. Together they enjoyed travel, spending time with their families, and relaxing at their summer home on Martha's Vineyard.

Jim was also an enthusiastic fan of music. He particularly enjoyed live music events featuring Blues, Rock and Soul music.

After Claudia passed away, Jim met Anne Serafin - his next life partner and embraced her extended family. They enjoyed many wonderful years together pursuing their shared interests in literature and travel and ushering frequently for plays at local theaters.

Jim is predeceased by his parents (Tom and Anna), his wife (Claudia), and his sister (Dawn). He is survived by: his son Michael and his wife Alison of Duxbury; his son James and his wife Cheryl of Falmouth; his grandchildren, Thomas and Grace of Duxbury of whom he was extremely proud; his partner, Anne; his sisters, Linda and Gail; his brother, Thomas; his sister-in-law, Jaquelyn; and many family and friends who will miss his caring and kind nature.

In remembrance of Jim, please consider becoming an organ donor.

Services will be held privately.



View the online memorial for James M. O'Hare

Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
November 28, 2020
My deepest condolences to Anne and Jim’s family. Jim was such a warm and wonderful person. He always had a twinkle in his eye. We became friends through our shared love of music. Jim and Anne were important members of our little music group. We shared many wonderful musical experiences in Boston and New Orleans. I will really miss his enthusiasm and love of music and of course his wonderful smile and wit.
Ruth Fitzgerald
Friend
November 27, 2020
Jim was an avid music lover, and I have many fond memories of attending the same concerts and music festivals over many years. He always had a smile on his face, and a kind word for everyone. He was a champion of organ donation to the last, knowing its importance first hand. My deepest sympathy to his family, and to my friend Anne.
Jane Auger
Friend
November 26, 2020
My mom was a childhood friend of Dawn O'Hare, at the Immaculate Conception School. I am so very sorry for your loss.

Warmly,
Rory Noonan
Rory Noonan
November 25, 2020
November 25, 2020
We will miss you, our dear friend. We had so many good times together! Especially traveling to Greece, when we all turned 50 together❤ Going to concerts, playing “Hand and Foot” at the Vineyard. And the LONG discussions of the many Events in the world and in our fabulous lives. Thoughts and prayers to Michael and Jimmy and families. He loved you all a lot!
Goodbye our friend, Until we meet again!
We love you.
Pat & Herb
Pat Blake & Herb Clark
November 24, 2020
Jim was my closest friend for almost 70 years. When we were younger, we would talk for hours about everything from girls to news to politics to how to make money. We partied together, dated the same women (girls, in those days), listened to the same music, bought houses on Martha’s Vineyard when we were in our twenties, went to the same foreign movies together and finally grew old. I shall miss Jim forever if we ever can know what that is. My sympathy goes out to his entire family but especially to his sons Michael and James; his sisters Linda and Gail; his brother Tom and Jim’s partner Anne and all their family members. It’s been a wonderful book, Jim, but now it’s time to close the book.
Jim King
Friend
November 24, 2020
I would like to say that he was a kind and gentle soul that loved his family and made everyone feel comfortable in his presence. My prayers go out to Jimmy and his brother as well as everyone who knew him well. He will be missed.
Susan Flagg
Family
November 24, 2020
November 24, 2020
