Wakefield
James M. Scutellaro, of Wakefield formerly of Billerica, passed away peacefully, September 14, 2020. He was 68 years of age. Born in Winthrop he was the beloved son of the late Louis J. and Mildred (DeBlasio) Scutellaro.
James was raised and educated in Burlington. He went on to further his education and graduated from Suffolk University in 1973. James worked in the marketing and advertising for many years. He worked for a period of time as the sales director for Beacon Publishing Company of Acton. With creative and true entrepreneurial spirit, James created many successful businesses that last over 37 years. He created and owned his own business, Circulation Climbers. He created Preview magazine and the television show Classified Express and also created the sales organization and was the direct distributor for ADT.
In his leisure time he enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and was a collector of unique items such as Indian Art, models of Tall Ships, Jewelry and most gold and silver coins of which he became extremely knowledgeable of in his retirement. He was passionate about politics and loved to share his strong opinion on current affairs. James was generous to all who knew him and could not do enough to offer a hand or help someone in need. He will fondly be remembered for his love and devotion to his family and his love for animals, especially cats.
James was the devoted and cherished brother of Catherine Paolillo and her husband Joseph of Wakefield. He is further survived by many cousins, relatives and close friends whom he loved dearly.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather for calling hours at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, September 23rd, at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10 a.m. (Please meet directly at church). All attending must wear a face covering and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in James' memory to Ally Cats Allies, the nation's leading cat advocacy organization, improving the lives of cats and kittens at www.alleycatallies.org
