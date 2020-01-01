Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
466 Boston Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map
James P. "Jamie" Dillon


1970 - 2020
James P. "Jamie" Dillon Obituary
Loving Husband, Father, Son, Uncle, Nephew and Friend

Chelmsford

James P. "Jamie" Dillon, age 49, beloved husband of Jamie E. Dillon died Monday at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln with his family by his side after a courageous 11 month battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Somerville, June 10, 1970 a son of Herbert W. and Janice A. (Maltacea) Dillon of Billerica and lived in Billerica and Somerville before moving to Chelmsford seven years ago.

Jamie graduated from Shawsheen Technical High School in Billerica and was a plumber for Local #12 working for D. R. Howard.

He enjoyed staying fit, spending time outdoors, and working on his yard but his true joy was spending time with his children and family. To his kids, he was Superman, there was nothing he couldn't do.

Besides his wife and parents he is survived by three sons, Patrick Dillon of Amesbury, Matthew Dillon of Billerica and Brendan Dillon of Chelmsford; two daughters, Ashley Lento of Lunenburg and Hailey Dillon of Chelmsford; three brothers, Shawn Dillon of Billerica, Brian Dillon of Dracut and Ryan Dillon of Salem, NH; three sisters, Dawn Marie Dillon of Plymouth, Noreen Dillon-Boyle of Billerica and Shereen Doane of Northborough as well as his former wife Kimberly Dillon of Amesbury, one granddaughter on the way and many more family members and friends.



DILLON – Of Chelmsford, formerly of Billerica and Somerville, Dec. 30, James P. "Jamie" Dillon. Visiting hours will be held Friday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 3 – 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Please meet at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help the family with medical bills and future expenses https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jamie-fight-stage-iv-pancreatic-cancer. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 1, 2020
