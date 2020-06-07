Tewksbury
"Big Jim", age 77, of Tewksbury, formerly a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2020. Jim was the beloved husband of Beverly J. (Watters) Duggan, devoted father of James Duggan & his wife Carol of Tewksbury, Denise Carney & her husband Steve of Wilmington and Timmy Duggan & his fiancé Erin Kilbride of Tewksbury. Loving "Grampa" of Christine, Meghan, Kevin, Danny, Timmy, Maddie, Joey and Olivia. Dear son of the late John "Mike" and Margaret (Howes) Duggan, brother of Catherine Reinold, Mary Bammarito, William Duggan, Michael "Mickey" Duggan all of NH, Margaret Melvin of FL, Grace Carroll, Thomas Duggan both of Wilmington, Charles Duggan of Tewksbury and the late Henry "Hank" Duggan, John Duggan, Francis "PeeWee" Duggan, Eugene "Gene" Duggan and Joseph Duggan. Jim is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to Calling Hours on Tuesday, June 9 th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the Nichols Funeral Home 187 Middlesex Avenue, Wilmington, MA 01887. All guests attending the visitation are asked to remain outside until a funeral attendant escort you into the funeral home. Masks are required in the funeral home. A Graveside Service will take place at immediately following Visitation at the Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.