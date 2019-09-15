|
loving husband, father, grandfather
DRACUT
James P. McManmon, 76, a resident of Dracut, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was the beloved husband of M. Gail (McTeague) McManmon, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
Born in Boston, on October 24, 1942, he was a son of the late John V. and Edith (Riley) McManmon.
As a young man, Jim worked at the family business, McManmon Florist in Dracut.
He then began a 22 year career as a foremen for the Exxon Corp. of Everett. Following, he enjoyed working as the facilities manager at Pope John Seminary in Weston. Later, he moved closer to home and served at St. Francis Parish in Dracut in that same capacity until he retired in 2007.
He and his wife, Gail, enjoyed many winters in Naples, FL with friends and summers at their home at The Bluffs on Danforth Bay in Freedom, NH. He was always up for a meal at a good restaurant. Above all, Jim cherished every moment spent with his granddaughters, Rachel, Caelin and Maeve McManmon, all of Dracut.
In addition to his wife Gail and their granddaughters, he leaves two children, Jodie McManmon and James P. McManmon, Jr. and his wife Melanie (Abcunas), all of Dracut; a brother, John V. McManmon, Jr. and his wife Constance (Reynolds) of Centerville; a sister, Edith M. McManmon of Boston; three grandchildren, Rachel, Caelin and Maeve McManmon, all of Dracut; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joseph B. and Nano McTeague of Nashua, NH and Michael E. and Donna McTeague of Chelmsford; also several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Julie A. McManmon.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jim's Life Celebration on Tuesday from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10:30 AM in St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut. Burial will follow in the Richardson Cemetery, Dracut. For those who wish, donations in Jim's name may be made to: St. Francis Church Building Fund, PO Box 609, Dracut, MA 01826. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
