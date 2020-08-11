The VillagesJames Peter McAdams, 86, of The Villages, FL, and formerly of Lowell, MA passed away July 11, 2020, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice (Sheridan) McAdams and his three children Beth Burke (Austin) of Norwell, MA, Peter McAdams (Heather) of Los Angeles, CA and Gary McAdams (Jennifer) of Key West, FL. He is also survived by his sisters Ellen Westlund of Mansfield, MA, Tish Stagnone (Frank) of Chelmsford, MA, and brother Greg McAdams (Debbie) of Lowell, MA. He was the proud grandfather of Julia Burke, Maeve Burke and Grace Burke of Norwell, MA and Declan McAdams of Los Angeles, CA.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:Services will be privately held.