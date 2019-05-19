Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
McGaffigan Funeral Home
James R. Gill Jr.


1955 - 2019
James R. Gill Jr. Obituary
of Pepperell PEPPERELL James R. Gill Jr., of Pepperell, May 15, 2019, died at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He was born Okinawa, Japan, October 5, 1955, son of the late James R. Gill Sr. and Setsuko (Ano) Gill of Pepperell. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Roberta I. (Ives) Gill; daughters Nicole Pecorelli, Michelle Mullett and Angela Gordon; siblings Ida Drudge, Catherine Walker and Christopher Gill; son-in-laws Richard, Ian and David; two nieces Holly and Colleen; and granddaughter Lillian.

James will be remembered for his love of fishing, gardening and the outdoors. GILL There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., Pepperell. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com



Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2019
