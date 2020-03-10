|
CHELMSFORD
James R. Schmidt, 87, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at his home. He was the beloved husband of 50 years of the late Suzanne T. (Thrasher) Schmidt. He was born in Rome, NY on September 22, 1932 to Floyd and Sophia (Halupka) Schmidt.
James grew up in Lee Center, NY and was a graduate of Rome Free Academy High School in 1949. He earned his Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical Technology from State University Institute (Mohawk Valley Technical Institute) in Utica, NY in 1951 and began his career as a Draftsman with Rome Cable. James enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952, eventually completing his service as Chief of Survey Party in Toul, France before converting from active duty to the Army reserves. He returned home in 1954 and returned to work at Rome Cable, continuing his education at night. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Utica College in 1962 and a Master of Business Administration from Syracuse University in 1967. In 1970 until 1981 he was a senior project engineer at Xerox Corporation in Webster, NY. He then served as the manager of plant engineering for Savin in Binghamton, NY from 1982-1983 before joining Horizons Technology in Billerica, MA where he worked as a senior facilities engineer for the rest of his career. This job included projects including: construction surveillance for the United States Air Force in Thule, Greenland from 1983-1984, and modification of Federal Aviation Administration radar towers, buildings and services.
James was a registered professional engineer in both New York and Massachusetts. He held membership with the American Institute of Plant Engineers, American Military Engineers, the Cogeneration Institute (charter), the Association of Energy Engineers and the National Society of Professional Engineers. He served his community as the chairman of the community action steering committee in Lee Center, NY in 1968 and served as a member of the church official board of the Methodist Church in Shortsville, NY in 1979. His off-work interests included reading about politics and financial markets, and embarking on many projects at the home site: fixing cars, drainage, surveying, and building, including an addition to the house.
James is survived by his children; Mark Schmidt and his wife, Lisa, of Poway, CA and Tara Boettcher and her husband, Peter, of Chelmsford, and two grandchildren; Anastasia and Nicolas Schmidt.
At the request of the family, calling hours have been omitted. A Memorial Service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Friday, March 13th at 10am. Interment in Rome NY will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Chelmsford or the Salvation Army, 150 Appleton St. Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2020