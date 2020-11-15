Andover
James R. Stevenson, 92, of Andover, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital after a brief illness with his loving family by his side. He was the widower of the late Louise (Marshall) Stevenson, who died in 2006 after 49 years of marriage.
A son of the late William G. Stevenson and the late Clara (Shepherd) Stevenson, he was born June 7, 1928, in Lowell, and was raised and educated in Tewksbury, graduating from Tewksbury High School, Class of 1947. He then went on to attend Lowell Trade School where he studied to be a machinist. He also played tuba in the Abbott-Woosted and Nubolini Bands of Lowell.
James made his longtime home in Andover where he raised his children. For over sixty years, he was a well known and respected member of the Andover Baptist Church where he served as the Superintendent of Sunday School and as a Senior Deacon at ABC. In addition, he was the custodian and Chairman of the finance committee, and had proudly represented the Church within the Merrimack Valley Council of Churches.
Family will remember him for his keen interest in genealogy and family history that kept him busy looking into the family's connection to previous generations. He also enjoyed working on steam engines and antique cars and was a member of the REO Club of America which is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of REO Motor Car Company vehicles. Gardening and woodworking were also two of his favorite pastimes.
Mr. Stevenson worked as a stationery engineer/machinist for over thirty years for Converse / Tyre Industries in Andover. In addition for the past thirty years, he worked for Autouse for the Deluca family, moving into retirement due to the pandemic. He also co-founded Tay Engineering which manufactured hobby steam engines, which are still in operation today all over the country.
His survivors include his children, David W. Stevenson of Manchester, NH, and Amy L. Stanton and her husband, Michael, of Hampton, NH; as well as his Church Family and many friends he made over the years.
While following social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask,
YOU ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HIS CALLING HOURS TUESDAY NOVEMBER 17, FROM 4 UNTIL 7PM AT TEWKSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 1 DEWEY STREET, TEWKSBURY, 978-851-2061. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD IN THE FUNERAL HOME ON WEDNESDAY AT 12 NOON FOLLOWED BY BURIAL IN THE TEWKSBURY CEMETERY. In lieu of flowers, prayers are the greatest gift. Please visit TewksburyFuneralHome.com
