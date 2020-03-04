|
of Chelmsford
James R. Wade, 81, of Chelmsford, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Lowell General after a long battle with his illness with his loving wife at his bedside.
He was married to Diane (Wright) Wade with whom he celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on February 12, 2020.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky on August 26, 1938 the son of the late James and Mildred (Harris) Wade, he attended grade school in Louisville, KY and graduated Miami High School with the class of 1956.
He served with the U.S. Air Force at Otis Air Force Base as an Airman 1st Class.
James retired as Vice President from the Equipment Division of Raytheon of the Sudbury, Marlboro and Waltham area.
He was an avid outdoors man who loved to sail, fish and go hunting. He was very handy, he successfully constructed the second floor of his home with his own two hands while working full time and going to school. He enjoyed spending weekends on the cape in Mashpee on Popponesset Bay.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Karen Wade of Ashland, MA and Katherine and her husband, Edward Tate of Locust Grove, VA, and two grandsons, Brandon, and Camron Tate.
The family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and doctors at Lowell General Hospital and Merrimack Valley Hospice for their untiring work, support and care they provided Jim. We can never thank them enough for their wonderful help.
At Jim's request, all arrangements will be private. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 4, 2020