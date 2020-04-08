|
Beloved husband, father, grandfather
DRACUT
James S. Cozy, Sr., a long-time resident of Dracut, passed away April 1, 2020. Jim was born in Washington DC, on September 26, 1937, to John and Adele (Kasprzyk) Cozy. He was a graduate of Dracut High School and Newbury Junior College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Korea from 1960 until 1962. For many years, he was employed by KeyTek in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
One of Jim's greatest joys was cooking, especially when it came to preparing holiday dinners for his family, which was something he always treasured. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, whether holidays or vacations, and he truly believed the more the merrier. He was especially fond of his many trips to Nantucket, Maine and Ireland, all of which were shared with his family, and spoke of those memories often.
Jim was sometimes a man of few words but somehow always managed to come up with a one liner that would make everyone laugh, ease the tension or make newcomers feel welcome. His unwavering generosity and adoration for his family and friends remains unmatched. He is already sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife, Constance (McNamara), his daughter Rachael Garneau, his sons Stephen Cozy and James Cozy, his wife Patricia and their children Christine, John, and Brian. He is also survived by his uncle Henry Naurszewicz; cousin Dorothy Flanagan and her husband William; his niece Lisa Beekman of West Sayville, NY, and his nephew Alex Cozy of Charlotte, NC. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, John Cozy.
The Cozy family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the members of the Dracut Fire Department, the staff at Fairhaven Healthcare Center and D'Youville Center for Advanced Therapy and all of the healthcare workers at Lowell General Hospital for providing exceptional care and immense compassion toward Jim and his family these last few months.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. E-condolences may be sent to www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to House of Hope, 812 Merrimack St., Lowell, MA 01854 or at houseofhopelowell.org or to Merrimack Valley Food Bank, P.O. Box 8638, Lowell, MA 01853 or at mvfb.org. Arrangements under the care of the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - Lowell, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 8, 2020