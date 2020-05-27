Loving Husband, Father, Son
Brother and Uncle
Billerica – James S. Oliver, Age 62, beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon in his home.
James, better known as "Jimmy," was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on March 19, 1958. Son of Arlene (Wilson) Oliver of Stoneham and the late James F. Oliver, James grew up in North Reading, where he ruled the hockey rink garnering the nickname "Big Jim." Always up for a mental challenge, James excelled in mathematics and loved to share his insights on how the concepts existed in the real world. He especially loved to apply what he knew with hands on engineering projects around the house.
His quick wit and charm caught the eye of Donna M. (Bellino) Oliver, also originally from North Reading. The two married and settled down in Billerica in 1986. Not long after, the two started their family. Day in and day out, James worked to provide the very best for his wife and children. He was employed as a Sheet Metal Forman for Local 17 and worked for the union for over 30 years. As a calling card trait, his work ethic was second only to the love he had for his sons, Brandon Oliver of Boston, Jordan Oliver of Malden, Austin Oliver of Visalia, CA; his daughter, Marissa Oliver of Billerica; and his daughter-to-be, Megan Fitzpatrick (Jordan's fiancé).
His goal was to always give his children a chance to have a better life than his. Yet, his life was abundantly full of love and laughter growing up with his brother, Scott Oliver of North Reading, and his sisters, Kelly Waugh of Boylston and Nancy Stevens of North Reading. And that love and laughter permeated every stage of his life as families grew and experiences compounded. Always one for a wisecrack, he appreciated those that could go toe-to-toe with his level of sarcasm.
James was at his happiest with a cigar in one hand and a deck of cards in the other, staring out at the sunset over the lake at Mountain View; his friends and family telling stories and laughing to tears with a fire pit roaring nearby. He will forever be missed but never forgotten. As sage advice and his go-to way of saying goodbye, "Be good." - James S. Oliver
A celebration of James's life will be set for a later time this year. If you would like to make a donation to an important cause in his name, please see the National Spine Health Foundation: https://spinehealth.org/ Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for James S. Oliver
Brother and Uncle
Billerica – James S. Oliver, Age 62, beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon in his home.
James, better known as "Jimmy," was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on March 19, 1958. Son of Arlene (Wilson) Oliver of Stoneham and the late James F. Oliver, James grew up in North Reading, where he ruled the hockey rink garnering the nickname "Big Jim." Always up for a mental challenge, James excelled in mathematics and loved to share his insights on how the concepts existed in the real world. He especially loved to apply what he knew with hands on engineering projects around the house.
His quick wit and charm caught the eye of Donna M. (Bellino) Oliver, also originally from North Reading. The two married and settled down in Billerica in 1986. Not long after, the two started their family. Day in and day out, James worked to provide the very best for his wife and children. He was employed as a Sheet Metal Forman for Local 17 and worked for the union for over 30 years. As a calling card trait, his work ethic was second only to the love he had for his sons, Brandon Oliver of Boston, Jordan Oliver of Malden, Austin Oliver of Visalia, CA; his daughter, Marissa Oliver of Billerica; and his daughter-to-be, Megan Fitzpatrick (Jordan's fiancé).
His goal was to always give his children a chance to have a better life than his. Yet, his life was abundantly full of love and laughter growing up with his brother, Scott Oliver of North Reading, and his sisters, Kelly Waugh of Boylston and Nancy Stevens of North Reading. And that love and laughter permeated every stage of his life as families grew and experiences compounded. Always one for a wisecrack, he appreciated those that could go toe-to-toe with his level of sarcasm.
James was at his happiest with a cigar in one hand and a deck of cards in the other, staring out at the sunset over the lake at Mountain View; his friends and family telling stories and laughing to tears with a fire pit roaring nearby. He will forever be missed but never forgotten. As sage advice and his go-to way of saying goodbye, "Be good." - James S. Oliver
A celebration of James's life will be set for a later time this year. If you would like to make a donation to an important cause in his name, please see the National Spine Health Foundation: https://spinehealth.org/ Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for James S. Oliver
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2020.